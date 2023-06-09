Business

PODCAST | Infra Impact chases opportunity in SA’s rural connectivity

Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Mark van Wyk and Morné Edas, co-managing partners of Infra Impact Investment Managers

09 June 2023 - 17:31
The growing importance of rural connectivity to SA’s economy is the focus in this edition of Business Day Spotlight. Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Mark van Wyk and Morné Edas, co-managing partners of Infra Impact Investment Managers.

The discussion focuses on Infra Impact’s investment in telecoms and energy. 

The team describes Infra Impact as a specialised infrastructure and impact investment management business, based in Cape Town. Through its Infra Impact Mid-Market Infrastructure Fund 1 — a dedicated, closed-ended third party investment fund — the company makes investments primarily in the water, waste, green energy, telecommunications sectors.

The company recently helped its portfolio company, Eagle Towers, to secure a R100m senior secured loan facility — through Prescient Infrastructure Debt Fund — to push the tower company’s expansion plans.

Eagle Towers constructs, operates, and maintains telecommunications towers across SA, especially in rural areas.

The team also spends time outlining its funding of energy projects. 

Topics of discussion include: Infra Impact’s business model; Infra Impact’s investment in telecoms and energy; the importance of rural connectivity to SA’s economy; and where opportunities lie in energy. 

