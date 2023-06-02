PODCAST | The case for heating up SA’s homes with LP gas

A US debt ceiling fiasco was averted late in the day and markets ended the week on a positive note
Making gas cheaper and more accessible as a source of energy, and thus helping to reduce the effects of load-shedding for households, is the focus in this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Thiru Govender, head of LPG Southern Africa at Ducat Trading SA.
Energy uncertainty continues to be a huge burden on SA’s economy. This has forced ordinary South Africans to start thinking about the mix of energy that would work best to help mitigate the negative effects of power outages.
In addition to solar and diesel generators, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) or simply “gas” has started growing in local use.
This is the opportunity that Ducat is looking to take advantage of in SA. Govender says the company is looking invest R50m over the next three years in the sector.
With a wholesale licence for the distribution of LPG in SA, and recent acquisition of a bottling plant in the Western Cape, Govender says Ducat well positioned to achieve its goal to have 50,000 Ubuntu Gas cylinders in circulation at the end of its 3-year rollout phase. The first charge of 11,000 cylinders will be available across SA from August.
Topics of discussion include Ducat’s rationale for getting into the SA gas market; the company’s investment in SA; quantifying the local gas opportunity; how viable LPG is as an energy source in SA; comparing the SA market to other countries; and ways to improve access to gas in SA.
