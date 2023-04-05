PODCAST | 4Sight’s eye on growth and AI push

Business Day TV talks to Sithembile Bopela from FNB Wealth and Investments
4Sight’s eye on growth and investment in artificial intelligence (AI) is the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Our host, Mudiwa Gavaza, is joined by executives from 4Sight: CEO Tertius Zitzke and chief sales and marketing officer Willie Ackerman.
4Sight, traditionally invested in technology, telecommunication and media sector companies, has undergone a transformation in the past three years after a fallout with previous management, and is listed on the JSE’s AltX exchange.
With 4Sight having turned a corner over the past three years, Zitzke and his team are now focused on growing the company.
Last week, the company reported that revenue from operations increased by 20.7% to R696m for the year ended December 2022, compared to R576.8m in the prior period. Headline earnings per share (Heps) — which strip out the effects of one-off financial events — increased 35.4% for the period from 1.757c previously to 2.379c.
The group has taken a big bet on AI, incorporating features like ChatGPT into some of its platforms for enterprise clients.
Topics of discussion include: a review of 4Sight’s full earnings report, efforts to turn around the once-ailing business, investments in AI and plans for growth.
Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Production.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
