×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

How tech firm 4Sight is pushing growth in volatile market

After a board shake-up in October 2019, the technology firm believes it has turned the corner and is trying to attract more investor interest

BL Premium
13 November 2022 - 18:05 Mudiwa Gavaza

Technology firm 4Sight is aiming to increase its value more than fivefold as it sets its sights on a R1bn valuation that would put it in contention for a listing on the JSE’s main board. 

4Sight, which has traditionally invested in technology, telecommunication and media sector companies, underwent a dramatic board shake-up in October 2019 that saw the resignation of four directors and the appointment of seven new ones...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.