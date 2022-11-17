Investors are uncertain as major bourses reflect rate-hike concerns
Technology firm 4Sight Holdings will proceed with the buyback of a fifth of its issued equity as the board seeks to increase investor interest and improve the share price performance.
On Thursday, the company received final approval from shareholders to conclude the repurchase that will see just over 125.5-million shares, or 19% of total equity, taken out of circulation. ..
4Sight shareholders back R16m stock repurchase
Technology company to fund buyback of just over 125.5-million shares with cash reserves
