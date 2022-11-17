Companies / Telecoms & Technology

4Sight shareholders back R16m stock repurchase

Technology company to fund buyback of just over 125.5-million shares with cash reserves

BL Premium
17 November 2022 - 18:51 Mudiwa Gavaza

Technology firm 4Sight Holdings will proceed with the buyback of a fifth of its issued equity as the board seeks to increase investor interest and improve the share price performance.

On Thursday, the company received final approval from shareholders to conclude the repurchase that will see just over 125.5-million shares, or 19% of total equity, taken out of circulation. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.