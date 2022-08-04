×

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

4Sight set to more than double earnings

04 August 2022 - 19:00 Mudiwa Gavaza
Picture: 123RF/SOLAR SEVEN

The share price of 4Sight shot up in late afternoon trade as the technology group said it expects earnings to double for the half-year to June. 

The company said on Thursday that its headline earnings per share (Heps), which strip out the effects of one-off financial events, is expected to be 1.236c to 1.340c for the period. That would amount to an increase in the range of 126.8%-145.9% compared with Heps of 0.545c in the previous matching  period. 

A little-traded stock, 4Sight rose 8.7% to 25c, and it is up 13.64% so far in 2022. 

4Sight, traditionally invested in technology, telecommunication and media sector companies, had a board shake-up in October 2019 with four directors resigning and seven new ones appointed.

The public fight and the JSE suspension of the company for late results led to reputational damage that the new executive team is fighting to repair. The stock fell to a low of 16c per share at the time for the AltX-listed company, but it has since recovered somewhat and has a R165m market capitalisation.

Having turned the corner over the past two years, the company is setting up to grow its international revenue. 

In February, 4Sight announced the expansion of its regional office in Windhoek to make its technology offerings range available in the Namibian market. The company plans to make about half of its revenue outside SA.

gavazam@businesslive.co.za

4Sight eyes Africa expansion with Namibia investment

Technology group expands regional office in Windhoek and hopes to earn more than half its revenue outside SA
Companies
5 months ago

4Sight’s Sofia 2.0 is now an even smarter cookie that could eat your lunch

Technology group and Singapore developer Cognius.AI partner over conversational AI technology
Companies
1 year ago

4Sight doubles profit as turnaround strategy bears fruit

CEO Tertius Zitzke says stellar results vindicate company’s strategic direction
Companies
1 year ago

4Sight concludes Digitata sale and share buyback

The loss-making telecommunication unit was disposed of to its management
Companies
1 year ago

