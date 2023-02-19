Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Cell C recap hammers Blue Label’s earnings

19 February 2023 - 16:21 Mudiwa Gavaza

Blue Label Telecoms shares dropped sharply on Friday as the prepaid specialist said it expects to report a more than 90% drop in interim earnings, largely due to the recapitalisation of Cell C which was concluded in September.

In a note to shareholders, Blue Label — which specialises in selling prepaid airtime, electricity and ticketing — said it expects to report core headline earnings per share (Heps) for the six months to November of 2.69c-5.19c. This translates to a drop of up to 60c, or 96%. ..

