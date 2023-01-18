Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Stephen Morony returns to Cell C to head wholesale business

BL Premium
18 January 2023 - 20:12 Mudiwa Gavaza

The former head of Cell C’s mobile virtual network business, Stephen Morony, has returned to head its wholesale unit, as the company continues to ramp up operations after its recapitalisation in 2022. 

Morony’s appointment was effective from January 1, Cell C said on Wednesday...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.