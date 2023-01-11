Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Telkom and Rain call off merger talks

Scrapping of proposed deal leaves Telkom as a bridesmaid after attracting three suitors over the past year

11 January 2023 - 15:19 Mudiwa Gavaza

Telkom and data network provider Rain have abandoned merger talks, leaving the state-affiliated telecommunications company in the cold after being the object of three separate bids at one point in the past year.

Rain tabled a formal nonbinding proposal to merge with Telkom in September, a few weeks after receiving a public rebuke from the Takeover Regulation Panel for not following due process...

