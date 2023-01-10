Companies / Telecoms & Technology

MTN to offer personal loans

MTN has a partnership with Lndr, an SA registered credit provider, which will handle the application and loan approval process

BL Premium
10 January 2023 - 14:11 Mudiwa Gavaza

MTN is wading into lending by offering personal loans of up to R180,000 as the mobile operator continues to expand its financial services business.

The success of WeChat — Tencent’s super-app in China — has convinced companies across the banking and telecom sectors in SA that new growth areas, such as mobile payments and integration with multiple service providers, are the future...

