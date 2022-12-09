Markets

JSE faces higher Asian markets lifted by Wall Street

Tencent, which influences the JSE via Naspers and Prosus, was up 1.58%

BL Premium
09 December 2022 - 07:14 Nico Gous

The JSE is facing higher Asian markets on Friday morning, which were lifted by Wall Street closing higher overnight even as investors try to gauge what the US Federal Reserve will do when it meets next week.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong, the Nikkei in Japan and the Shanghai composite in mainland China were all higher on Friday morning with 1.64%, 1.17% and 0.09%, respectively...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.