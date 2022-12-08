Markets

JSE faces green Asian markets as Tencent surges

Tencent, which influences the JSE via Naspers and Prosus, jumped 4.93%, while shares in Hong Kong and mainland China rallied on new Covid-19 measures

08 December 2022 - 08:16 Nico Gous

The JSE looks set to rally after Tencent surged after the easing of strict Covid-19 restrictions in mainland China even with stage 6 load-shedding set to continue until Friday.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong was up 2.80% and the Shanghai composite in mainland China 0.14%, while the Nikkei in Japan was down 0.58%. Year to date, the Hang Seng has lost 16.90%, the Shanghai composite 11.79% and the Nikkei 0.58%...

