JSE faces green Asian markets as Tencent surges

Signs of delays experienced by tankers carrying price-capped Russian crude adds further support
Powerful forces are trying to hoodwink SA into an expensive mistake
Mantashe says Eskom’s failure to halt the decline of the generation fleet can be interpreted as an attempt at overthrowing the government
Former president Jacob Zuma is urging ANC branches not to allow Ramaphosa to address the party conference
Chris Giannacopoulos, with the support of rights group AfriForum, has filed a criminal complaint at a Pretoria police station
The 12-point rebound in consumer confidence surprised given the backdrop of sustained high inflation, rapidly rising interest rates, frequent load-shedding and the generally bleak outlook for global ...
Sector optimistic about festive season with high visitor numbers expected in KwaZulu-Natal and Cape Town
Buddhist monks have been mostly absent from resistance to 2021’s coup, as the military cultivated patronage through a shared ultranationalist, Islamophobic vision
Matter is being taken to Fifa after club says he never signed for them
Many plugged-in devices and appliances are using power even when they are not turned on
The JSE looks set to rally after Tencent surged after the easing of strict Covid-19 restrictions in mainland China even with stage 6 load-shedding set to continue until Friday.
The Hang Seng in Hong Kong was up 2.80% and the Shanghai composite in mainland China 0.14%, while the Nikkei in Japan was down 0.58%. Year to date, the Hang Seng has lost 16.90%, the Shanghai composite 11.79% and the Nikkei 0.58%...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
JSE faces green Asian markets as Tencent surges
Tencent, which influences the JSE via Naspers and Prosus, jumped 4.93%, while shares in Hong Kong and mainland China rallied on new Covid-19 measures
The JSE looks set to rally after Tencent surged after the easing of strict Covid-19 restrictions in mainland China even with stage 6 load-shedding set to continue until Friday.
The Hang Seng in Hong Kong was up 2.80% and the Shanghai composite in mainland China 0.14%, while the Nikkei in Japan was down 0.58%. Year to date, the Hang Seng has lost 16.90%, the Shanghai composite 11.79% and the Nikkei 0.58%...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.