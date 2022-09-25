JSE loses nearly 3% on Friday amid deepening fears of a global economic contraction
Proposed law requires companies file share registers to the companies commission, who must make it available
Shutdown of Komati in October will be followed by the decommissioning of Hendrina, Camden and Grootvlei power stations over the next five years
Plans to develop township economy and boost small businesses
Production stalls due to shortages of high-tech equipment because of Western sanctions
In addition, economists expect producer inflation to have moderated from a record of 18% in July
European Commission is expected to present a formal proposal for more sanctions to member states this week
Classy 37-year-old shaves half a minute off his own mark
Yamaha's Quartararo extends championship lead
Competition from video-on-demand players such as Netflix has pushed MultiChoice to get into the business of selling televisions as it seeks to distinguish itself in the market. This same competition has also forced the group to create a true separation between its satellite dish and online access to DStv.
After more than 20 years of tying its DStv service to a satellite dish and decoder, MultiChoice created a “dishless” version in 2020, but with the same prices as on decoders, with the two options virtually indistinguishable. However, the former Naspers-owned group appears to be feeling the pressure from lower priced streaming products from the likes of Amazon, Netflix and Disney. ..
MultiChoice to sell smart TVs to support streaming-only option
Customers will be able to access its services without the need for a decoder or separate streaming device
