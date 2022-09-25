×

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

MultiChoice to sell smart TVs to support streaming-only option

Customers will be able to access its services without the need for a decoder or separate streaming device

BL Premium
25 September 2022 - 18:42 Mudiwa Gavaza

Competition from video-on-demand players such as Netflix has pushed MultiChoice to get into the business of selling televisions as it seeks to distinguish itself in the market. This same competition has also forced the group to create a true separation between its satellite dish and online access to DStv. 

After more than 20 years of tying its DStv service to a satellite dish and decoder, MultiChoice created a “dishless” version in 2020, but with the same prices as on decoders, with the two options virtually indistinguishable. However, the former Naspers-owned group appears to be feeling the pressure from lower priced streaming products from the likes of Amazon, Netflix and Disney. ..

BL Premium

