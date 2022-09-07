×

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Capital Appreciation scores from shorter replacement cycles for payment terminals

Transaction-related income from terminals is growing but Capital Appreciation warns it is unlikely to beat the stellar growth of the first half of its 2022 year

07 September 2022 - 11:28 Nico Gous

Fintech group Capital Appreciation (Capprec) is benefiting from the shorter replacement cycle of payment terminals such as point-of-sale devices (POS), including debit and credit card machines, as its clients look to take advantage of new technological improvements and to comply with international card specifications and certifications.

“These trends all point to consistent demand for POS terminals over the medium term,” the company said on Wednesday in an update for the five months to end-August. ..

