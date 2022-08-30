×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Adapt IT poised for more acquisitions

The technology group says it is ready to get back to its strategy of growing its operations through acquisition

BL Premium
30 August 2022 - 12:05 Mudiwa Gavaza

Nearly a year after a takeover that led to its delisting from the JSE, technology group Adapt IT says it is ready to get back to its strategy of growing its operations through acquisition.

Earlier in August, the company acquired a Mauritian-based software business that serves the hospitality sector. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.