The health of China’s economy is also high on the list of investors’ concerns
Journeys where there are readily available low-carbon alternatives such as rail should be penalised most, or banned altogether
Schools are also legally required to do background checks on prospective educators and any other prospective employees
The results contrast with those of several other polls, which show support for the ANC dipping below 50%
The technology group says it is ready to get back to its strategy of growing its operations through acquisition
Nedbank is concerned about the country being classified as high risk and facing a potential loss of investment
SA is in the grip of a regime enslaving individual economic freedoms
China’s strict Covid curbs hammer mental health of young people
SA are not pressing for a place in the world Test final for cash and glory, but to keep the format alive at home
Twenty-five percent of SA’s population still live in these dumping grounds, but they are surplus people about whom we know very little
Nearly a year after a takeover that led to its delisting from the JSE, technology group Adapt IT says it is ready to get back to its strategy of growing its operations through acquisition.
Earlier in August, the company acquired a Mauritian-based software business that serves the hospitality sector. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Adapt IT poised for more acquisitions
The technology group says it is ready to get back to its strategy of growing its operations through acquisition
Nearly a year after a takeover that led to its delisting from the JSE, technology group Adapt IT says it is ready to get back to its strategy of growing its operations through acquisition.
Earlier in August, the company acquired a Mauritian-based software business that serves the hospitality sector. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.