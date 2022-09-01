Massmart CEO Mitch Slape is but one casualty in the Walmart buyout of its local problem child. The US giant hopes that taking it private will finally fix the retailer
The fine against Ben la Grange puts the spotlight on Steinhoff's culture — and pins wrongdoing directly on Markus Jooste
JSE needs to take a close look at dual-class shares before allowing more such listings
Covid and the remote-working trend have taken a hefty toll on the commercial real state sector: more than 3-million square metres of office space is standing empty in SA, costing landlords as much as ...
AfriCamps is expanding its empire of glamping getaways
The JSE need look no further than the recent Naspers AGM if it wants to get an idea of the challenges posed by the dual-class share structures it is considering allowing for new listings. It’s like those slightly old-fashioned cooking programmes where the chef says: “And here’s one we baked earlier.”
Naspers’s dual-class structure has been baked into the JSE since it listed in the early 1990s. Remarkably, until 2018, few investors realised just how much power the structure — hyped up after Jannie Mouton’s takeover attack — placed in the hands of the directors. In particular those of Koos Bekker and Cobus Stofberg, who control most of the high-voting Naspers A shares...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Inside Naspers’s pointless AGM
But JSE needs to take a close look at dual-class shares before allowing more such listings
The JSE need look no further than the recent Naspers AGM if it wants to get an idea of the challenges posed by the dual-class share structures it is considering allowing for new listings. It’s like those slightly old-fashioned cooking programmes where the chef says: “And here’s one we baked earlier.”
Naspers’s dual-class structure has been baked into the JSE since it listed in the early 1990s. Remarkably, until 2018, few investors realised just how much power the structure — hyped up after Jannie Mouton’s takeover attack — placed in the hands of the directors. In particular those of Koos Bekker and Cobus Stofberg, who control most of the high-voting Naspers A shares...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.