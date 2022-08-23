Twitter misled regulators on hackers and spam, says whistle-blower

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
More than a third of people globally would delete themselves off the internet if they could, a survey says
Chinese authorities recently suspended SA wool exports because of foot-and-mouth outbreak
Sources say only vacating of National Treasury post would prompt president to act
Claims could boost Elon Musk's move to pull out of $44bn deal to buy the company
Business Day TV speaks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
The fast-growing fintech stock exchange secured R85m in its capital raise, vowing to grow to be ‘significantly bigger’ come year-end
Vessel was impounded by the Gibraltar authorities in March after Dmitry Pumpyansky reneged on a loan to US bank JPMorgan
Vahid Halilhodzic is the first coach to qualify four different countries for the World Cup
Trend is being driven by consumers opting to wait for their preferred new vehicles that are bering delayed by the shortage of semiconductors worldwide
Twitter misled federal regulators about its defences against hackers and spam accounts, the social media company’s former security chief Peiter Zatko said in a whistle-blower complaint.
In an 84-page complaint, Zatko, a hacker more widely known as “Mudge”, alleged Twitter falsely claimed it had a solid security plan, according to documents relayed by congressional investigators.
The accusations come as the social media company battles Elon Musk in court after the world’s richest person attempted to pull out of $44bn deal to buy the company, citing Twitter’s failure to provide details about the prevalence of bot and spam accounts.
Tesla CEO Musk had offered to buy Twitter for $54.20 per share, saying he believed it could be a global platform for free speech. Twitter’s shares fell 5% to $40.79 in afternoon trading.
Twitter and Musk have sued each other, with Twitter asking a judge on the Delaware Court of Chancery to order Musk to close the deal. A trial is scheduled for October 17.
The complaint by Zatko was filed last month with the US Securities and Exchange Commission and the justice department, as well as the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). The complaint, which was first published by the Washington Post and CNN, was also sent to congressional committees.
“We are reviewing the redacted claims that have been published but what we have seen so far is a false narrative that is riddled with inconsistencies and inaccuracies,” Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal told employees in a memo.
The Senate judiciary committee’s top Republican, Chuck Grassley, said the complaint raised serious national security concerns and privacy issues and needed to be investigated.
“Take a tech platform that collects massive amounts of user data, combine it with what appears to be an incredibly weak security infrastructure, and infuse it with foreign state actors with an agenda, and you’ve got a recipe for disaster,” he said.
The FTC declined to comment. A spokesperson for the Senate intelligence committee said it had received the complaint and was in the process of setting up a meeting to discuss the allegation.
The whistle-blower document alleges Twitter prioritised user growth over reducing spam, with executives eligible to win individual bonuses of as much as $10m tied to increases in daily users, and nothing explicitly for cutting spam.
Twitter’s real regulatory risk lies in whether or not the documentary evidence shows “knowing or reckless misleading” of investors or regulators, said Howard Fischer, a partner at Moses & Singer and a former SEC attorney.
Musk could not be reached for comment but reacted on Twitter with memes and emoji of a robot. Musk’s legal team has subpoenaed Zatko, CNN reported after the whistle-blower disclosure was made public.
Zatko, whose colourful career began in the 1990s, has long been held in high esteem by American hackers — even as he and others began graduating from their rebellious youth into top boardroom positions.
Cybersecurity leaders expressed widespread support for Mudge on Tuesday, with many deploring Twitter’s reaction to his revelations.
Robert Lee, the founder of industrial cybersecurity company Dragos, said it was “one of the very rare times based on who it is I don’t even need to know a detail to form an opinion,” he said on Twitter. “If Mudge is making this type of claim, it deserves the investigation.”
In January, Twitter said Zatko was no longer its head of security, two years after being appointed to the role.
A spokesperson for Twitter said on Tuesday Zatko was fired from his role at Twitter for “ineffective leadership and poor performance”, adding that his allegations appear designed to capture attention and inflict harm on Twitter, its customers and its shareholders.
Zatko repeatedly raised concerns about Twitter’s inadequate information security systems to the company's executive committee, Agrawal and the board throughout his tenure, Debra Katz and Alexis Ronickher, attorneys for Zatko, said in a statement.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Twitter misled regulators on hackers and spam, says whistle-blower
Claims could boost Elon Musk's move to pull out of $44bn deal to buy the company
Twitter misled federal regulators about its defences against hackers and spam accounts, the social media company’s former security chief Peiter Zatko said in a whistle-blower complaint.
In an 84-page complaint, Zatko, a hacker more widely known as “Mudge”, alleged Twitter falsely claimed it had a solid security plan, according to documents relayed by congressional investigators.
The accusations come as the social media company battles Elon Musk in court after the world’s richest person attempted to pull out of $44bn deal to buy the company, citing Twitter’s failure to provide details about the prevalence of bot and spam accounts.
Tesla CEO Musk had offered to buy Twitter for $54.20 per share, saying he believed it could be a global platform for free speech. Twitter’s shares fell 5% to $40.79 in afternoon trading.
Twitter and Musk have sued each other, with Twitter asking a judge on the Delaware Court of Chancery to order Musk to close the deal. A trial is scheduled for October 17.
The complaint by Zatko was filed last month with the US Securities and Exchange Commission and the justice department, as well as the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). The complaint, which was first published by the Washington Post and CNN, was also sent to congressional committees.
“We are reviewing the redacted claims that have been published but what we have seen so far is a false narrative that is riddled with inconsistencies and inaccuracies,” Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal told employees in a memo.
The Senate judiciary committee’s top Republican, Chuck Grassley, said the complaint raised serious national security concerns and privacy issues and needed to be investigated.
“Take a tech platform that collects massive amounts of user data, combine it with what appears to be an incredibly weak security infrastructure, and infuse it with foreign state actors with an agenda, and you’ve got a recipe for disaster,” he said.
The FTC declined to comment. A spokesperson for the Senate intelligence committee said it had received the complaint and was in the process of setting up a meeting to discuss the allegation.
The whistle-blower document alleges Twitter prioritised user growth over reducing spam, with executives eligible to win individual bonuses of as much as $10m tied to increases in daily users, and nothing explicitly for cutting spam.
Twitter’s real regulatory risk lies in whether or not the documentary evidence shows “knowing or reckless misleading” of investors or regulators, said Howard Fischer, a partner at Moses & Singer and a former SEC attorney.
Musk could not be reached for comment but reacted on Twitter with memes and emoji of a robot. Musk’s legal team has subpoenaed Zatko, CNN reported after the whistle-blower disclosure was made public.
Zatko, whose colourful career began in the 1990s, has long been held in high esteem by American hackers — even as he and others began graduating from their rebellious youth into top boardroom positions.
Cybersecurity leaders expressed widespread support for Mudge on Tuesday, with many deploring Twitter’s reaction to his revelations.
Robert Lee, the founder of industrial cybersecurity company Dragos, said it was “one of the very rare times based on who it is I don’t even need to know a detail to form an opinion,” he said on Twitter. “If Mudge is making this type of claim, it deserves the investigation.”
In January, Twitter said Zatko was no longer its head of security, two years after being appointed to the role.
A spokesperson for Twitter said on Tuesday Zatko was fired from his role at Twitter for “ineffective leadership and poor performance”, adding that his allegations appear designed to capture attention and inflict harm on Twitter, its customers and its shareholders.
Zatko repeatedly raised concerns about Twitter’s inadequate information security systems to the company's executive committee, Agrawal and the board throughout his tenure, Debra Katz and Alexis Ronickher, attorneys for Zatko, said in a statement.
Reuters
Musk subpoenas ex-Twitter CEO Dorsey as legal battle heats up
Q&A: Venture capitalist John Doerr on big regrets and the clean energy revolution
Former convict Martin Shkreli tells the world where to invest via social media
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Just kidding, I’m not buying Manchester United, Elon Musk says
Elon Musk tells China’s censors about his vision for the future
Musk offloads nearly $7bn in Tesla shares
Elon Musk pins hopes of escaping Twitter deal on his funders
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.