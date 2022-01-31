Companies / Telecoms & Technology MTN Nigeria subscribers fell 10% in 2021 amid SIM restrictions Mobile subscribers dropped to 68.5-million, but usage among the group’s active base increased B L Premium

MTN Nigeria, the mobile operator's most lucrative unit, says its mobile subscriber base fell by more than double digits, or 8-million, in 2021, as it felt the pressure of state restrictions on new SIM activations.

Mobile subscribers fell 10.6% to 68.5-million in the year to end-December, MTN Nigeria said on Friday, though there was some pickup in activity among existing users, with service revenue growing 23.3% to N1.65-trillion (R61bn)...