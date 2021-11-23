Companies / Telecoms & Technology Nigerian authorities approve MTN’s 14% share sale Having had a difficult relationship with Nigerian authorities over the years, there has been much good news for MTN in recent times B L Premium

MTN’s plan to sell a portion its Nigerian unit to local investors has received the thumbs up from the West African country's capital watchdog, moving one step closer to closing a deal that could net it nearly R4bn.

The sale, which would be done via the so-called accelerated bookbuild — or a share sale held over a short period of time — to institutional investors, and a fixed price to retail investors, is the latest in a series of disposals by the company working to pay down debt, sharpening its focus on returns and reducing risk. ..