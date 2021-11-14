MTN banks on its future in Nigeria
The government's approval of mobile money licences gives MTN access to the largest unbanked population in Africa
14 November 2021 - 08:20
The Nigerian government’s approval of banking licences for mobile money accounts this week is likely to allow MTN to leap ahead of Vodacom in the battle for mobile financial services across Africa — but Vodacom has not been resting on its laurels.
The two network operators are both leaders in mobile accounts across Africa and in mobile money services. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now