Burberry fashions strong fourth-quarter sales

State-owned utility warns that stage 7 and 8 load-shedding is on the cards as winter sets in
No need for more money or new ecosystems — we must understand the infrastructure we already have
Basic education department has no plans in place ‘to save this generation’, party claims
‘We only need to look at recent electoral trends to show that systematic change is coming’
Richard Wainwright to remain in executive role until planned retirement in 2025
Business Day TV speaks to Natasha Marrian, the Financial Mail’s deputy editor, about SA allegedly supplying weapons for the Kremlins’ war effort in Ukraine
The duties were gazetted on Wednesday following a lengthy investigation by the International Trade Administration Commission
Producers forced into expensive transport alternatives by cyclone and power cuts
When the PSL season winds up on Saturday, the focus will be on the race for the runners-up position and the relegation battle.
Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond and head for a comical adventure across Central Europe
British luxury fashion brand Burberry on Thursday reported stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter sales, driven by a rebound in China, but continued weakness in the US sent its shares down sharply.
Comparable store sales at the FTSE 100 group rose 16%, accelerating from 1% in the third quarter and above a company compiled consensus of 14%. Sales in China, its biggest market, rose 13% in the three months to April 1.
China, which is showing signs of recovery after it dropped strict Covid-19 restrictions, accounted for 30% of the business.
Still, shares in the group were down 5.8% in afternoon trading after the Americas continued to be a weak spot, with quarterly sales declining 7% in the review period. Burberry maintained its 2024 and medium-term targets while stating it was "mindful of macroeconomic and geopolitical environment".
The company’s shares had soared to record highs in recent months on optimism about the recovery in China.
CEO Jonathan Akeroyd said the financial performance was supported by a recovery in mainland China and "good progress" in Burberry’s core leather goods and outwear offerings.
Europe performed strongly, with sales up 27% in the period, helped by a rise in tourists from the Middle East and Americas.
Thursday’s results follow creative director Daniel Lee’s first collection at London Fashion week in February as well as the launch of a new logo and campaign.
The company said a new collection, which includes shoes and bags, will land in stores and online in September.
Leather goods sales were up 12% in the 2023 financial year and 15% higher in the final quarter, boosted by sales of the Lola and Frances women’s bags as well as the launch of the vintage Burberry Check line.
Full-year revenues at the 167-year-old business rose 7% to £3.1bn, in line with expectations and up from £2.83bn a year earlier.
Burberry’s luxury rivals LVMH and Hermes have also reported a bounce in first-quarter sales due to a recovery in China and wider Asian markets.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Burberry fashions strong fourth-quarter sales
Revenue boosted by healthy revenue growth in China, but weak performance in the Americas sends shares tumbling
British luxury fashion brand Burberry on Thursday reported stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter sales, driven by a rebound in China, but continued weakness in the US sent its shares down sharply.
Comparable store sales at the FTSE 100 group rose 16%, accelerating from 1% in the third quarter and above a company compiled consensus of 14%. Sales in China, its biggest market, rose 13% in the three months to April 1.
China, which is showing signs of recovery after it dropped strict Covid-19 restrictions, accounted for 30% of the business.
Still, shares in the group were down 5.8% in afternoon trading after the Americas continued to be a weak spot, with quarterly sales declining 7% in the review period. Burberry maintained its 2024 and medium-term targets while stating it was "mindful of macroeconomic and geopolitical environment".
The company’s shares had soared to record highs in recent months on optimism about the recovery in China.
CEO Jonathan Akeroyd said the financial performance was supported by a recovery in mainland China and "good progress" in Burberry’s core leather goods and outwear offerings.
Europe performed strongly, with sales up 27% in the period, helped by a rise in tourists from the Middle East and Americas.
Thursday’s results follow creative director Daniel Lee’s first collection at London Fashion week in February as well as the launch of a new logo and campaign.
The company said a new collection, which includes shoes and bags, will land in stores and online in September.
Leather goods sales were up 12% in the 2023 financial year and 15% higher in the final quarter, boosted by sales of the Lola and Frances women’s bags as well as the launch of the vintage Burberry Check line.
Full-year revenues at the 167-year-old business rose 7% to £3.1bn, in line with expectations and up from £2.83bn a year earlier.
Burberry’s luxury rivals LVMH and Hermes have also reported a bounce in first-quarter sales due to a recovery in China and wider Asian markets.
Reuters
Coty raises profit forecast as revenue and earnings estimates eclipsed
Britain plans to liberalise stock exchange listing rules
ANDREA FELSTED: Gucci lags LVMH and Hermes in luxury Chinese market
Burberry chief challenges Sunak over own goal on tourist tax
Hermes helps Paris bourse bag top spot from London
Luxury goods companies Burberry and Hugo Boss targets for mergers
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Coty raises profit forecast as revenue and earnings estimates eclipsed
Britain plans to liberalise stock exchange listing rules
ANDREA FELSTED: Gucci lags LVMH and Hermes in luxury Chinese market
Burberry chief challenges Sunak over own goal on tourist tax
Hermes helps Paris bourse bag top spot from London
Luxury goods companies Burberry and Hugo Boss targets for mergers
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.