Burberry fashions strong fourth-quarter sales

Revenue boosted by healthy revenue growth in China, but weak performance in the Americas sends shares tumbling

18 May 2023 - 18:20 Suban Abdulla
A Burberry store at a shopping mall in Beijing. The British fashion brand said on Thursday that sales in China, its biggest market, rose 13% in the three months to April 1. Picture: REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
British luxury fashion brand Burberry on Thursday reported stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter sales, driven by a rebound in China, but continued weakness in the US sent its shares down sharply.

Comparable store sales at the FTSE 100 group rose 16%, accelerating from 1% in the third quarter and above a company compiled consensus of 14%. Sales in China, its biggest market, rose 13% in the three months to April 1.

China, which is showing signs of recovery after it dropped strict Covid-19 restrictions, accounted for 30% of the business.

Still, shares in the group were down 5.8% in afternoon trading after the Americas continued to be a weak spot, with quarterly sales declining 7% in the review period. Burberry maintained its 2024 and medium-term targets while stating it was "mindful of macroeconomic and geopolitical environment".

The company’s shares had soared to record highs in recent months on optimism about the recovery in China.

CEO Jonathan Akeroyd said the financial performance was supported by a recovery in mainland China and "good progress" in Burberry’s core leather goods and outwear offerings.

Europe performed strongly, with sales up 27% in the period, helped by a rise in tourists from the Middle East and Americas.

Thursday’s results follow creative director Daniel Lee’s first collection at London Fashion week in February as well as the launch of a new logo and campaign.

The company said a new collection, which includes shoes and bags, will land in stores and online in September.

Leather goods sales were up 12% in the 2023 financial year and 15% higher in the final quarter, boosted by sales of the Lola and Frances women’s bags as well as the launch of the vintage Burberry Check line.

Full-year revenues at the 167-year-old business rose 7% to £3.1bn, in line with expectations and up from £2.83bn a year earlier.

Burberry’s luxury rivals LVMH and Hermes have also reported a bounce in first-quarter sales due to a recovery in China and wider Asian markets.

Reuters

Coty raises profit forecast as revenue and earnings estimates eclipsed

The results reflect the trend of luxury shoppers indulging in lipsticks and fragrances as they shun high-end purchases
Britain plans to liberalise stock exchange listing rules

Dramatic drop in listings stokes concern about London’s future
ANDREA FELSTED: Gucci lags LVMH and Hermes in luxury Chinese market

Kering will have to revitalise Gucci once more to participate in China’s renewed love of luxury
Burberry chief challenges Sunak over own goal on tourist tax

‘Perverse’ decision makes ‘UK the least attractive shopping destination in Europe’
Hermes helps Paris bourse bag top spot from London

Maker of the iconic Birkin handbag soared past €200bn in market value for the first time, surpassing Swiss drugmaker Novartis
Luxury goods companies Burberry and Hugo Boss targets for mergers

Bloomberg survey reveals the industry is ripe for dealmaking
