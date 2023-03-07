Hong Kong shops stand empty as top brands leave for mainland China

Price support was provided by supply concerns
Even Ramaphosa must now recognise that he is totally incapable of providing the inspirational leadership our country needs
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail's Depuy Editor, Natasha Marrian
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced new changes to the cabinet including two new ministries this week.
The lender plans to repurchase equity from shareholders holding less than 100 ordinary Nedbank shares over the next 12 months
The decrease in GDP marks the sharpest contraction since the third quarter of 2021, reflecting the effect of load-shedding
Business Day TV spoke to David Furlonger, Editor-at-large for Financial Mail
Trade ties deepen as Beijing snaps up cheap oil from sanctions-hit Russia
Men’s field is depleted with Djokovic and Nadal out while women’s No 1 is favoured to win again
Red Bull were so dominant in Formula One's Bahrain season-opener that Mercedes rival George Russell suggested they could win every race this year.
Hong Kong — Hong Kong, one of the world’s top luxury shopping destinations, is losing its lustre as high-end retail properties go vacant and famous foreign brands reduce exposure to the city in favour of opening new outlets in mainland China.
Glitzy Hong Kong shopping streets once packed with luxury stores that attracted 56-million visitors in prepandemic 2019 now have about half of their shop units vacant, according to property management companies.
Rents in Tsim Sha Tsui are down 41% from prepandemic levels, according to property firm Cushman & Wakefield, and last year the retail district was displaced as the world’s most expensive shopping real estate by New York’s Fifth Avenue.
Canton Road, the most famous shopping street in Tsim Sha Tsui, has a vacancy rate of about 53%, according to global property company Savills.
“Most luxury retailers don’t think Hong Kong will return to the dizzy levels of 2014 when the market here peaked,” said Simon Smith, Savills’ senior director of research and consultancy in Hong Kong.
“If you walk around the major shopping areas you won’t see the queues outside luxury boutiques or if you do they are very short,” Smith said.
In place of stores shut by Tiffany, Valentino, Burberry and other big brands over the last three years, including in Tsim Sha Tsui, Central and Causeway Bay shopping districts, pharmacies and sports apparel outlets for brands like Adidas and Sweaty Betty have moved in.
Luxury and big brand retail companies mentioned in the story did not respond to requests for comment.
The store closures came after pro-democracy protests and the crackdown that followed pushed sales into a slump which worsened under nearly three years of stringent Covid-19 rules.
Hit hard
Over that period, Hong Kong suffered an about 30% plunge in overall retail sales compared with 2018 levels, largely due to a tumble in mainland visitors due to travel restrictions. Tourists from greater China are the main driver of Hong Kong’s branded retail and luxury goods market.
Hong Kong retail data does not break out luxury goods separately but the sector was hit hard as China accounted for almost 80% of inbound tourists in 2019. Jewellery, watches, clocks and valuable gifts sales in 2022 at HK$38.8bn, for instance, were less than half their 2018 value.
And while inbound travellers in January tripled from December as Covid-19 restrictions were lifted and travel resumed, arrivals were still only about 10% of 2019 levels.
Morgan Stanley forecast Hong Kong visitor numbers this year will reach just 70% of 2018 arrivals. It estimates retail sales will grow 15%, holding at about 80% of retail trade from the pre-Covid-19 year.
Many luxury brands expanded in mainland China during the pandemic, opening stores in far-flung locations to reach consumers unable to travel. Tourist destinations such as resort island Hainan and Macau also have become popular alternatives as China sought to develop multiple duty and tax-free destinations.
Visitors to Macau in January more than tripled from December, hitting 40% of the level of January 2019. Hainan, which reported visitor growth even during the pandemic, saw arrivals rise 11% between January 8 and February 15 compared with the same period a year earlier, according to the government.
More options
“[Hong Kong] will never be back to the level it was, like a decade ago, when it was the only, I would say, duty-free location where Chinese would go,” L’Oreal CEO Nicolas Hieronimus said.
“Now they have many more options.”
Duty-free malls in Hainan, where tourists are the main customers, reported an 84% jump in sales in 2021, the latest data from consultancy Bain & Co showed, outpacing the mainland’s average growth rate of 36% in luxury sales for that year.
Hainan also accounted for 13% of China’s domestic luxury spend in 2021 vs 6% prepandemic, and tax regulations are set to ease further, allowing more duty-free stores to open.
That helped China’s domestic luxury sales double to ¥471bn in 2021 from 2019, according to Bain. That outstripped total Hong Kong retail sales from a peak hit in 2013 at HK$494.5bn, according to the city’s statistics department.
This imbalance in favour of increasing sales in China had big luxury brands opening stores across the country over the past few years, according to filings and company websites.
Hermes, with 27 stores in the mainland, opened a new, enlarged store in Nanjing in January, relocating to upscale mall Deji Plaza. It first opened a store in 2010 in the eastern city.
Gucci owner Kering opened nine boutiques in Greater China in 2021; upscale men’s suitmaker Brioni opened stores in Chengdu, Wuhan and Shenzhen; jeweller Boucheron opened two mainland stores.
Saint Laurent, another Kering brand, opened its first flagship stores in Shanghai and Beijing in 2019. The group’s jeweller Qeelin has also been expanding in the mainland and opened its largest flagship store in China in Shanghai in 2021.
Despite the increasing investment in the mainland, some are still hopeful about the long-term outlook for Hong Kong as global economies and holiday travel recover.
“Macau is another tax-free destination and Hainan is duty free. Yet, you don’t find the breadth and depth of mono-brand stores in Hainan that you can find in Hong Kong,” said Luca Solca, MD for luxury goods at investment management firm Sanford C Bernstein.
“Hong Kong remains very attractive for Chinese consumers.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Hong Kong shops stand empty as top brands leave for mainland China
About half of outlets in glitzy streets once packed with luxury stores that attracted 56-million visitors are vacant, property management companies say
Hong Kong — Hong Kong, one of the world’s top luxury shopping destinations, is losing its lustre as high-end retail properties go vacant and famous foreign brands reduce exposure to the city in favour of opening new outlets in mainland China.
Glitzy Hong Kong shopping streets once packed with luxury stores that attracted 56-million visitors in prepandemic 2019 now have about half of their shop units vacant, according to property management companies.
Rents in Tsim Sha Tsui are down 41% from prepandemic levels, according to property firm Cushman & Wakefield, and last year the retail district was displaced as the world’s most expensive shopping real estate by New York’s Fifth Avenue.
Canton Road, the most famous shopping street in Tsim Sha Tsui, has a vacancy rate of about 53%, according to global property company Savills.
“Most luxury retailers don’t think Hong Kong will return to the dizzy levels of 2014 when the market here peaked,” said Simon Smith, Savills’ senior director of research and consultancy in Hong Kong.
“If you walk around the major shopping areas you won’t see the queues outside luxury boutiques or if you do they are very short,” Smith said.
In place of stores shut by Tiffany, Valentino, Burberry and other big brands over the last three years, including in Tsim Sha Tsui, Central and Causeway Bay shopping districts, pharmacies and sports apparel outlets for brands like Adidas and Sweaty Betty have moved in.
Luxury and big brand retail companies mentioned in the story did not respond to requests for comment.
The store closures came after pro-democracy protests and the crackdown that followed pushed sales into a slump which worsened under nearly three years of stringent Covid-19 rules.
Hit hard
Over that period, Hong Kong suffered an about 30% plunge in overall retail sales compared with 2018 levels, largely due to a tumble in mainland visitors due to travel restrictions. Tourists from greater China are the main driver of Hong Kong’s branded retail and luxury goods market.
Hong Kong retail data does not break out luxury goods separately but the sector was hit hard as China accounted for almost 80% of inbound tourists in 2019. Jewellery, watches, clocks and valuable gifts sales in 2022 at HK$38.8bn, for instance, were less than half their 2018 value.
And while inbound travellers in January tripled from December as Covid-19 restrictions were lifted and travel resumed, arrivals were still only about 10% of 2019 levels.
Morgan Stanley forecast Hong Kong visitor numbers this year will reach just 70% of 2018 arrivals. It estimates retail sales will grow 15%, holding at about 80% of retail trade from the pre-Covid-19 year.
Many luxury brands expanded in mainland China during the pandemic, opening stores in far-flung locations to reach consumers unable to travel. Tourist destinations such as resort island Hainan and Macau also have become popular alternatives as China sought to develop multiple duty and tax-free destinations.
Visitors to Macau in January more than tripled from December, hitting 40% of the level of January 2019. Hainan, which reported visitor growth even during the pandemic, saw arrivals rise 11% between January 8 and February 15 compared with the same period a year earlier, according to the government.
More options
“[Hong Kong] will never be back to the level it was, like a decade ago, when it was the only, I would say, duty-free location where Chinese would go,” L’Oreal CEO Nicolas Hieronimus said.
“Now they have many more options.”
Duty-free malls in Hainan, where tourists are the main customers, reported an 84% jump in sales in 2021, the latest data from consultancy Bain & Co showed, outpacing the mainland’s average growth rate of 36% in luxury sales for that year.
Hainan also accounted for 13% of China’s domestic luxury spend in 2021 vs 6% prepandemic, and tax regulations are set to ease further, allowing more duty-free stores to open.
That helped China’s domestic luxury sales double to ¥471bn in 2021 from 2019, according to Bain. That outstripped total Hong Kong retail sales from a peak hit in 2013 at HK$494.5bn, according to the city’s statistics department.
This imbalance in favour of increasing sales in China had big luxury brands opening stores across the country over the past few years, according to filings and company websites.
Hermes, with 27 stores in the mainland, opened a new, enlarged store in Nanjing in January, relocating to upscale mall Deji Plaza. It first opened a store in 2010 in the eastern city.
Gucci owner Kering opened nine boutiques in Greater China in 2021; upscale men’s suitmaker Brioni opened stores in Chengdu, Wuhan and Shenzhen; jeweller Boucheron opened two mainland stores.
Saint Laurent, another Kering brand, opened its first flagship stores in Shanghai and Beijing in 2019. The group’s jeweller Qeelin has also been expanding in the mainland and opened its largest flagship store in China in Shanghai in 2021.
Despite the increasing investment in the mainland, some are still hopeful about the long-term outlook for Hong Kong as global economies and holiday travel recover.
“Macau is another tax-free destination and Hainan is duty free. Yet, you don’t find the breadth and depth of mono-brand stores in Hainan that you can find in Hong Kong,” said Luca Solca, MD for luxury goods at investment management firm Sanford C Bernstein.
“Hong Kong remains very attractive for Chinese consumers.”
Reuters
New York’s Manhattan overtakes Hong Kong’s priciest district as luxury-shopping hub
From Big Apple to Tokyo shopping precincts brace for disrupted holiday season
Full costs of load-shedding in food still to be fed through, says AVI
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Hong Kong’s mask mandate ends but residents keep them on
Global retailers upbeat as sales in China soar
Hong Kong plans to let retail investors trade crypto tokens
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.