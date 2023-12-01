Spar directors ignored whistleblower’s warning on SAP disaster
Chair and two directors knew about the botched rollout of software, which cost the company R1.6bn in sales
01 December 2023 - 05:00
Retail industry stalwart Spar Group has revealed three directors ignored a whistleblower’s concerns about the botched rollout of SAP software that cost the company R1.6bn in sales.
The whistleblower, who wrote to the board chair in October 2021, expressed concerns about the project and how it would be implemented but the information was not passed on to the full board by the chair and two other directors who knew about it, according to Spar results released on Thursday...
