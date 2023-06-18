The government doesn't want to sell its stake in Telkom, sources say.
Let’s hope the bill languishes forgotten under the pile of plans in the president’s in-try
Mbali Primrose Skosana is the founder and CEO of PrimHive
Food retailer Spar could be heading for arbitration to resolve a dispute with a franchisee and end a long standoff that has caused reputational damage for the group and the departure of its CEO and chair.
The wholesale food and building retailer, which operates in a number of countries in Africa and Europe, was accused of fraud and inflating prices of loss-making stores that were sold to unsuspecting franchisees. It was also accused of racism by black entrepreneurs. ..
Spar ‘extends olive branch’ to franchisee, but some fruit remains bitter
The company says it has brokered a peace deal with the Giannacopoulos family, but some matters remain unresolved
