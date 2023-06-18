Business

Spar ‘extends olive branch’ to franchisee, but some fruit remains bitter

The company says it has brokered a peace deal with the Giannacopoulos family, but some matters remain unresolved

BL Premium
18 June 2023 - 06:28 THABISO MOCHIKO

Food retailer Spar could be heading for arbitration to resolve a dispute with a franchisee and end a long standoff that has caused reputational damage for the group and the departure of its CEO and chair.

The wholesale food and building retailer, which operates in a number of countries in Africa and Europe, was accused of fraud and inflating prices of loss-making stores that were sold to unsuspecting franchisees. It was also accused of racism by black entrepreneurs. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.