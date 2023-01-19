Companies / Retail & Consumer

Spar’s fictitious loan reported to the audit regulator

PwC notified the retailer that it believed one loan to be a reportable irregularity, which required the auditor to inform Irba

19 January 2023 - 10:48 Katharine Child
UPDATED 19 January 2023 - 23:00

PwC has flagged to the regulator a loan advanced by Spar to one of its independently owned stores as a reportable irregularity, the latest episode in the governance drama of one of the country’s biggest grocers...

