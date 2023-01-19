Business Day TV speaks to Carmen Mpelwane from Sanlam Investments
How initial funds are spent will determine whether follow-ups will indeed follow
‘Eskom is a lost cause that cannot be saved or in any way assisted by making electricity customers pay more,’ says party leader John Steenhuisen
The DA recently terminated the membership of its councillor, Lucky Naicker, after he was found guilty of being at odds with the party's constitution
Brewer says it wants a rival to planned Heineken and Distell cider merger
Africa’s economic outlook is stable despite global volatility, says bank president Akinwumi Adesina
Respondents to SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry survey say power tariff increases and persistent load-shedding are likely to aggravate the situation
CEO Sergio Rial resigned less than two weeks after taking the job citing the discovery of nearly $4bn in 'accounting inconsistencies'
Cricket SA has neglected succession planning
Famous car brands and some equally famous cars celebrate their anniversaries in 2023, Mark Smyth raises a glass to a few
PwC has flagged to the regulator a loan advanced by Spar to one of its independently owned stores as a reportable irregularity, the latest episode in the governance drama of one of the country’s biggest grocers...
Spar’s fictitious loan reported to the audit regulator
PwC notified the retailer that it believed one loan to be a reportable irregularity, which required the auditor to inform Irba
