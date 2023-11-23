Spar’s profit plummets as SAP systems bite
Revenue has fallen for various reasons, but the biggest culprit is the problems with a new software implementation in KwaZulu-Natal
23 November 2023 - 11:09
Wholesaler Spar expects headline earnings to plummet in the year to end-September by up to 53%, but assured investors it will not go to the market to raise capital from shareholders.
The share price dropped by more than 5% and was 3.7% lower at R113.00 in mid-morning trade. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.