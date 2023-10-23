BADGER
MICHAEL AVERY: Summers fixing PnP will be similar to Boks returning to dominance
Legend has it that at the last Rugby World Cup in France in 2007, former Shoprite CEO Whitey Basson bumped into then outgoing Pick n Pay CEO Sean Summers and said: “Jirre, Seanie, wat het jy nou na gelos? What do you English people say, it’s like clubbing seals. Whatever Raymond paid you I’ll pay you double not to come back.”
The two giants of SA retail had fought tooth and nail for decades, but Summers’ departure signalled the end of any close competition, fitting given the Boks beat England by a still disputed toe’s breadth on the touchline that year in Paris to raise the Webb Ellis Cup aloft for a second time. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.