Woolworths names Zaid Manjra as CFO
Manjra has been acting in an interim role since the departure of Reeza Isaacs at the end of June
21 November 2023 - 17:59
Woolworths has announced the permanent appointment of interim CFO Zaid Manjra, replacing Reeza Isaacs who left at the end of June.
Manjra, who will assume the position permanently from December 1, is a chartered accountant with more than 30 years working experience. He has held senior roles in the retailer’s finance division for the past 15 years. ..
