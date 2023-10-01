Annual pay of Woolworths CEO more than triples to R122m
01 October 2023 - 18:08
Woolworths CEO Roy Bagattini, an outspoken proponent of a “living wage” for store employees, earned R122.4m in the 2023 financial year, more than three times what he earned in the previous year, as his long-term share options vested.
Woolworths released its annual report late on Friday, including a section on executive remuneration and how it is calculated. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.