Winning the big payday, whatever
What do Roy Bagattini and Pieter Engelbrecht have in common? Not much, other than they are in retail — and have been extremely well remunerated
26 October 2023 - 05:00
It’s probably best not to compare the performances of Woolworths CEO Roy Bagattini and Shoprite CEO Pieter Engelbrecht. The two executives are only superficially similar in that they both head up retail businesses.
There’s probably also little point in comparing the eye-watering levels of remuneration they received — one considerably more eye-watering than the other. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.