CHRIS GILMOUR: Falling retail sales figures for June depict the gloom of 2023
Consumers are still taking major strain, though a few anomalies exist in certain spending categories
30 August 2023 - 05:00
The slow decline that has been in evidence for most retail categories since the beginning of the year is still firmly in place, StatsSA’s retail sales figures for June show.
For the year to June, overall retail sales fell 0.9%, after a revised 1.6% drop in May. Shown graphically, the trend is as negative as it has been for the past five years, with the obvious exception of the artificially created downturn due to the Covid-19 pandemic between March 2020 and March 2021...
