Woolworths to expand clothing chain in ikasi
The retailer reports improved results in its fashion business and the highest operating margin of an SA food retailer
30 August 2023 - 08:42
UPDATED 30 August 2023 - 23:00
Having turned around its fashion division, cut debt and sold the struggling David Jones business, Woolworths plans to expand its clothing chain by opening much smaller stores in townships where it is not represented.
About 20 shops are planned for this financial year as Woolworths moves from fixing the business to growing it...
