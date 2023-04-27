The Clicks conundrum: growing, but pricey

Shoprite seems to be circling the distressed retailer for the third time as it looks to consolidate its retail might
The Global South seems to agree with France in not wanting to get dragged into a confrontation between China and the US over Taiwan
How ‘Sebe’s Folly’ briefly hummed to the sound of jet engines
‘The most iconic real estate in South Africa’ is looking not just to boost the appeal of the precinct for locals, but also to bump overall visitor numbers to 35-million a year
The author shares his thoughts on hybridity, human nature and why historians don’t give good advice
It may be the toughest of times, but Clicks has committed to its largest-ever capital investment over the course of the year.
It will spend R958m on new stores and pharmacies, its supply chain, technology, infrastructure and backup power.
During the first half, the group opened 21 new stores, and it has plans for 50 store openings overall this financial year. The longer-term target is 1,200 stores from its current base of 861.
Whether the expansion of its business will help keep its shares aloft is another matter.
The stock is down 15% over one year, including dividend payouts. After growing headline earnings 10.2% for the six months ended February, Clicks trades on a forward p:e of 24.8, which is almost double that of the JSE’s general retail index. Clicks, in other words, remains a pricey stock.
The interim dividend of 185c is only marginally higher than the previous year’s 180c. So the cash return for shareholders is not what they’re used to, either.
Richard Cheesman, a senior investment analyst at Protea Capital Management says: “Clicks is probably the best company and the most expensive, local company on the JSE”.
A few years ago he would have ranked Capitec, Transaction Capital and Clicks as the few domestic companies which had never faltered, but no longer.
Competition will be getting more intense. I am not disappointed with the results. I just think investors have to be cautious about overpaying for companies whose returns will be coming a long time into the future
“Overall, I think Clicks has done very well over the past few years, but the environment has changed a lot. Competition will be getting more intense. I am not disappointed with the results; I just think investors have to be cautious about overpaying for companies whose returns will be coming a long time into the future”, says retail analyst Casparus Treurnicht.
“Last year [Clicks] used vaccinations as an excuse for lower margin growth. This year margins are not showing the reversal we had hoped for, and vaccinations cannot be [blamed],” Treurnicht frets.
Unlike other local retailers, Clicks has a high proportion of foreign investors, thanks in part to years of consistent earnings growth. The fear is that its earnings aren’t now growing quickly enough to justify the valuation.
Yet CEO Bertina Engelbrecht still sees plenty of scope to expand, particularly at the expense of South Africa’s independents.
The company is starting with its first 24-hour pharmacy, the well-supported M-Kem in Bellville. The group expects to do more 24-hour pharmacy acquisitions over time. “There is definitely scope in the market, but first and foremost [we will have to] understand how it operates and what characteristics make it so successful,” says Engelbrecht.
Clicks’s own store rollout is likely to be in existing malls where the company previously struggled to find space.
That includes convenience malls and some in township areas, where the company is showing considerable growth. Engelbrecht says the group has an advantage in that many of its stores are in areas where a higher proportion of schedule 2 medicines (which don’t require prescriptions) are sold, so there tends to be much more self-medication than medical aid-supported sales.
“In Alex there’s a strong and thriving informal economy. We opened five stores in Alex and they’re all profitable. Khayelitsha is the largest populated area in the Western Cape. We have two stores there and the opportunity to open more.”
Clicks is hardly operating in a competitive vacuum, however. It and Dis-Chem are aggressively gunning for market share in each other’s traditional stamping grounds.
Clicks is hardly operating in a competitive vacuum, however. It and Dis-Chem are aggressively gunning for market share in each others traditional stamping grounds
Where Dis-Chem is stronger in Gauteng, Clicks has a more entrenched position in the Western Cape. So Clicks will be opening most new stores in Gauteng while Dis-Chem has previously said it would be taking aim at the Cape.
The two companies are going head-to-head in other areas, too. Where Dis-Chem has its own insurance product, Clicks has set up its Flexicare medical insurance with Discovery and Auto & General.
“The reason we didn’t launch our own product is that it’s not our core capability. Ours is making medicines available and having the Clicks Club Card,” says Engelbrecht.
The group has also pounced on the Sorbet beauty salon chain — though this, too, has raised some scepticism in the analyst community.
Says Treurnicht: “We will keep an eye on Clicks’s return on equity.”
Where the group’s retail turnover rose almost 12%, its pharmaceutical distribution business, UPD, managed growth of only 7.8% in sales, hurt by a lower increase in the regulated single exit price (SEP) of medicines granted by the department of health (just 3.28% compared to last year's 3.5%) as well as operational challenges during a systems transition at three of its distribution centres.
“No-one can quite understand how that final SEP price was arrived at; it wasn’t in accordance with the formula,” says Engelbrecht.
The group expects trading conditions to remain constrained, and has forecast earnings growth of 8%-13% for the full year.
But, says Cheesman, of the domestic companies on the JSE, Clicks still deserves the highest rating.
“Ratings of all local companies have come down, so the relative rating is similar to what it’s been in the past. It’s cheap relative to its five-year history, but that doesn’t mean it’s cheap in absolute terms.”
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
The Clicks conundrum: growing, but pricey
Clicks shows no sign of pausing an ambitious store expansion, despite lacklustre markets. If anything, its capital commitments are at record levels
It may be the toughest of times, but Clicks has committed to its largest-ever capital investment over the course of the year.
It will spend R958m on new stores and pharmacies, its supply chain, technology, infrastructure and backup power.
During the first half, the group opened 21 new stores, and it has plans for 50 store openings overall this financial year. The longer-term target is 1,200 stores from its current base of 861.
Whether the expansion of its business will help keep its shares aloft is another matter.
The stock is down 15% over one year, including dividend payouts. After growing headline earnings 10.2% for the six months ended February, Clicks trades on a forward p:e of 24.8, which is almost double that of the JSE’s general retail index. Clicks, in other words, remains a pricey stock.
The interim dividend of 185c is only marginally higher than the previous year’s 180c. So the cash return for shareholders is not what they’re used to, either.
Richard Cheesman, a senior investment analyst at Protea Capital Management says: “Clicks is probably the best company and the most expensive, local company on the JSE”.
A few years ago he would have ranked Capitec, Transaction Capital and Clicks as the few domestic companies which had never faltered, but no longer.
“Overall, I think Clicks has done very well over the past few years, but the environment has changed a lot. Competition will be getting more intense. I am not disappointed with the results; I just think investors have to be cautious about overpaying for companies whose returns will be coming a long time into the future”, says retail analyst Casparus Treurnicht.
“Last year [Clicks] used vaccinations as an excuse for lower margin growth. This year margins are not showing the reversal we had hoped for, and vaccinations cannot be [blamed],” Treurnicht frets.
Unlike other local retailers, Clicks has a high proportion of foreign investors, thanks in part to years of consistent earnings growth. The fear is that its earnings aren’t now growing quickly enough to justify the valuation.
Yet CEO Bertina Engelbrecht still sees plenty of scope to expand, particularly at the expense of South Africa’s independents.
The company is starting with its first 24-hour pharmacy, the well-supported M-Kem in Bellville. The group expects to do more 24-hour pharmacy acquisitions over time. “There is definitely scope in the market, but first and foremost [we will have to] understand how it operates and what characteristics make it so successful,” says Engelbrecht.
Clicks’s own store rollout is likely to be in existing malls where the company previously struggled to find space.
That includes convenience malls and some in township areas, where the company is showing considerable growth. Engelbrecht says the group has an advantage in that many of its stores are in areas where a higher proportion of schedule 2 medicines (which don’t require prescriptions) are sold, so there tends to be much more self-medication than medical aid-supported sales.
“In Alex there’s a strong and thriving informal economy. We opened five stores in Alex and they’re all profitable. Khayelitsha is the largest populated area in the Western Cape. We have two stores there and the opportunity to open more.”
Clicks is hardly operating in a competitive vacuum, however. It and Dis-Chem are aggressively gunning for market share in each other’s traditional stamping grounds.
Where Dis-Chem is stronger in Gauteng, Clicks has a more entrenched position in the Western Cape. So Clicks will be opening most new stores in Gauteng while Dis-Chem has previously said it would be taking aim at the Cape.
The two companies are going head-to-head in other areas, too. Where Dis-Chem has its own insurance product, Clicks has set up its Flexicare medical insurance with Discovery and Auto & General.
“The reason we didn’t launch our own product is that it’s not our core capability. Ours is making medicines available and having the Clicks Club Card,” says Engelbrecht.
The group has also pounced on the Sorbet beauty salon chain — though this, too, has raised some scepticism in the analyst community.
Says Treurnicht: “We will keep an eye on Clicks’s return on equity.”
Where the group’s retail turnover rose almost 12%, its pharmaceutical distribution business, UPD, managed growth of only 7.8% in sales, hurt by a lower increase in the regulated single exit price (SEP) of medicines granted by the department of health (just 3.28% compared to last year's 3.5%) as well as operational challenges during a systems transition at three of its distribution centres.
“No-one can quite understand how that final SEP price was arrived at; it wasn’t in accordance with the formula,” says Engelbrecht.
The group expects trading conditions to remain constrained, and has forecast earnings growth of 8%-13% for the full year.
But, says Cheesman, of the domestic companies on the JSE, Clicks still deserves the highest rating.
“Ratings of all local companies have come down, so the relative rating is similar to what it’s been in the past. It’s cheap relative to its five-year history, but that doesn’t mean it’s cheap in absolute terms.”
ALSO READ:
Clicks out to push its brand
THE FINANCE GHOST: Sorbet may be a sweet deal for Clicks
Clicks CEO does not expect forced sale of pharma unit
Companies in this Story
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Independent pharmacies win battle with Clicks
Competition hots up in pharmacy retail space
Wholesale growth is a bright spot for Dis-Chem
Clicks reports sales boost despite load-shedding
Clicks to buy beauty salon chain Sorbet
Clicks ClubCard the most used loyalty programme in SA
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.