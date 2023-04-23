Interim chair Derek Hanekom stresses need for struggling airline to lease more aircraft to expand
Veteran entrepreneur Mashudu Ramano, who committed R4.3bn for a hydrogen fuel cell project at last week's investment conference, says the government has been much too slow to appreciate what a game ...
Masego Tlhakanye is an on-air content and digital content producer at 5FM
Clicks aims to grow sales of its branded products to 35% following strong growth from the segment in the half year to February.
Private label sales for the six months to February grew by 15.1%, with one in every four products sold in its stores now being a Clicks-branded product. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Clicks out to push its brand
The chain is also expanding into medical insurance and adding stores
Clicks aims to grow sales of its branded products to 35% following strong growth from the segment in the half year to February.
Private label sales for the six months to February grew by 15.1%, with one in every four products sold in its stores now being a Clicks-branded product. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.