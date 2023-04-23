Business

Clicks out to push its brand

The chain is also expanding into medical insurance and adding stores

23 April 2023 - 09:20 THABISO MOCHIKO

Clicks aims to grow sales of its branded products to 35% following strong growth from the segment in the half year to February. 

Private label sales for the six months to February grew by 15.1%, with one in every four products sold in its stores now being a Clicks-branded product.  ..

