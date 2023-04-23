Companies / Retail & Consumer

RCL Foods and Illovo berate Tongaat over nonpayment of levies

23 April 2023 - 18:16 Katharine Child

JSE-listed RCL Foods, owner of Selati sugar, and Illovo Sugar have lambasted the nonpayment of levies by Tongaat Hulett, leaving the industry short of R1.5bn and costing them extra money.

Tongaat Hulett, which is in business rescue, has not been paying statutory levies since November, using the rescue process as a legal means to protect it from financial obligations exceeding R1bn...

