RCL Foods and Illovo berate Tongaat over nonpayment of levies

The Cboe 1-Day Volatility Index is scheduled to start on Monday, according to a notice on Cboe Global Markets’ website
Evidence suggests the benefits from more land security, through higher agricultural productivity, would lift household incomes by almost $400bn
Treasury has attached stringent conditions to its multibillion-rand debt relief for the power utility
Opposition drive aimed at unseating the governing party in election next year
The filing will allow it to begin liquidating 360 Bed Bath & Beyond stores and 120 Buy Buy Baby shops immediately
Stats SA will on Wednesday publish the producer price index for March
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by the team at cybersecurity company Check Point
Bunyoni was fired in September 2022 after rumours of a coup plot
Spanish phenomenon clinches third ATP Tour title of the year
The milestone is being marked with a special model with historic design elements
JSE-listed RCL Foods, owner of Selati sugar, and Illovo Sugar have lambasted the nonpayment of levies by Tongaat Hulett, leaving the industry short of R1.5bn and costing them extra money.
Tongaat Hulett, which is in business rescue, has not been paying statutory levies since November, using the rescue process as a legal means to protect it from financial obligations exceeding R1bn...
