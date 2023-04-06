ROB ROSE: Why Tongaat Hulett really is too big to fail

The technology group has been forced to reveal more details about its secretive PIC settlement, thanks to the JSE
Revelations that potential buyers have been shortlisted is good news for half a million people, even if the clock is ticking furiously
Judge links existence of lower rates for farmers to importance of food security
There’s good money to be had in local sports — not least as a result of the sales of broadcast rights. And while there are vast discrepancies in the kind of funding that the different codes attract, ...
All the remaining games for SA teams in the Champions Cup will be on the road in Europe
“There’s a willingness from everybody in the universe to see Tongaat Hulett survive,” one insider tells the FM. “It may not survive in the form it is now, but it seems there’s a better than even chance it’ll still be around in some guise.”
That diagnosis of the ailing sugar firm, once Africa’s largest and most opulent when it was part of the Anglo American machinery, was given a shot in the arm last week when the business rescue practitioners (BRPs) who are running the show revealed that a “strategic equity partner process is expected to result in final binding offers by May 26 2023”...
