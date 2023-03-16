While market conditions are uncertain, volatility is expected to remain high and persistent
The oversize effect of US dollar movements on developing markets is often overlooked, but the continent needs to find ways to reduce this impact to avoid future debt crises
SA’s security forces put on high alert for national shutdown to prevent a repeat of July 2021 riots
Poll finds 65% of middle-income earners are seriously considering not voting for the ANC
The niche banking group says adjusted earnings per share are expected to be between 20% and 27% higher in the 12-months to end-March 2023
WATCH: Joburg Revenue Flow At Risk Amid Flight From Eskom Power Cuts
Additional costs and loss of income could amount to more than R500m, while investment in cold storage capacity would cost nearly R1.4bn
President Xi Jinping is expected to meet Putin and Zelensky weeks after the world’s second-largest economy proposed a 12-point de-escalation plan
Shukri Conrad and Temba Bavuma are delighted at success so far but will have to work hard
If you enjoy pushing the boundaries of fashion and technology, the brand's Timecapsule NFT Collection and its Crypted community are made for you
Libstar reported a big drop in operating profit and lowered its dividend as input cost inflation, constrained consumer spending and unprecedented levels of load-shedding weighed on the consumer goods group.
The company, valued at R3.19bn on the JSE, reported a 45.7% fall in operating profit to R237.1m as the 15.8% rise in operating expenses took a bigger bite, in its annual results for the year to end-December...
Libstar sees a drop in profit as higher operating costs bite
The consumer goods group reported an R98m impairment from a fire at a Denny Mushrooms plant in 2022
