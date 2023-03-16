Companies / Retail & Consumer

Libstar sees a drop in profit as higher operating costs bite

The consumer goods group reported an R98m impairment from a fire at a Denny Mushrooms plant in 2022

16 March 2023 - 10:09 Nico Gous

Libstar reported a big drop in operating profit and lowered its dividend as input cost inflation, constrained consumer spending and unprecedented levels of load-shedding weighed on the consumer goods group.

The company, valued at R3.19bn on the JSE, reported a 45.7% fall in operating profit to R237.1m as the 15.8% rise in operating expenses took a bigger bite, in its annual results for the year to end-December...

