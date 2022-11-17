×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Market Watch

MARC HASENFUSS: Premier IPO or premier flop?

Brait has a mountain to climb to overcome the cynicism towards its key asset, Premier Foods, as it readies the business for life on the JSE

BL Premium
17 November 2022 - 05:00

I sympathise wholeheartedly with Brait and its ongoing effort to yield value. The market is slow to reward, especially if past trespasses still hang heavy in the air. Strenuous efforts to yield value in my prized veggie patch are similarly dismissed by my wife.

Yes, I’ve committed a few crop rotation errors. My onion yield was altogether sad. The sunflowers were unceremoniously liberated. But in truth, there is always a decent enough harvest of lettuce, spinach, tomatoes and broccoli ... though not necessarily in that order. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.