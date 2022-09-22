FirsatRand is the only SA big lender so far not to cling to its Covid excess capital provisioning
Philip Nichols, the pre-eminent corrupt expert, says SA is now at a crossroads on corruption
In July, load-shedding left Charlotte Maxeke hospital without a CT scanner, a machine that could have helped a patient who had a serious brain injury
Sars boss Edward Kieswetter believes fears that SA’s personal income tax base is being hollowed out by unemployment and emigration are overblown. He argues the tax base is growing, compliance is ...
Is it a sport? A fad? A fashion statement? Because locals are flocking to a game that has swept across Europe, SA operators are racing to keep up with demand
CORPORATE ACTION
A buffet of options in listed food sector
RCL and Libstar are both rumoured to be in play but there could be many permutations to a possible tie-up
Long-simmering corporate action in the JSE’s food sector may cook over in the next 18 months, with RCL Foods poised to release a few big flavours. It’s one reason the stock has, after years in the doldrums, been on a tear of late, outperforming peers including AVI, Tiger Brands, Libstar and Rhodes Food.
But RCL, controlled by Remgro, could also be looking for new growth ingredients that might see it snap up smaller food players on the JSE. ..
