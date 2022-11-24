Companies / Retail & Consumer

Mr Price tumbles more than 8% as interim sales disappoint

High inflation and interest-rate hikes are eating into South Africans’ disposable income

24 November 2022 - 09:18 Katharine Child and Nico Gous
UPDATED 24 November 2022 - 14:06

Mr Price’s share dropped by as much as 8.6% by early on Thursday afternoon after the retailer released its half-year results to end-September, in which it said it had missed internal sale expectations.

Its home division, which includes Yuppie Chef, Mr Price Home and Sheet Street, reported that like-for-like sales were down almost 10%. Overall, home sales fell 1.6%...

