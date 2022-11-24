With Wall Street shut for a public holiday, it is up to Europe to continue a rebound in market confidence that has been building for a month
Investigative journalism is dangerous stuff, but a thing of beauty when the powerful are eventually held to account
President adhered to all procedures and ‘bent backwards’ to accommodate public protector’s requests for extensions when she was asked for an explanation
Earlier in November, the ANC in Gauteng resolved to charge Masina for defying the party and bringing it into disrepute
But Dr Martens says it is keeping its revenue forecast for the full year
Lower commodity prices, moderating supply-side constraints, and falling freight costs all suggest PPI could continue to slow in the coming months
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Michael Dorn, founder and CEO of RT Group
The implosion at FTX, which left an estimated 1-million creditors facing losses totalling billions of dollars, helped prompt the move
Canoeist won the Dusi marathon with apprentice David Evans in 2022 to see his record improve to 12 wins in 13 years
The bizarre, disturbing and funny ‘The Rabbit Hutch’ explores the existence of young people who yearn for a better life in a low-income community in Indiana
Mr Price’s share dropped by as much as 8.6% by early on Thursday afternoon after the retailer released its half-year results to end-September, in which it said it had missed internal sale expectations.
Its home division, which includes Yuppie Chef, Mr Price Home and Sheet Street, reported that like-for-like sales were down almost 10%. Overall, home sales fell 1.6%...
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Mr Price tumbles more than 8% as interim sales disappoint
High inflation and interest-rate hikes are eating into South Africans’ disposable income
