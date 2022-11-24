Features / Cover Story

Spar: Has the ‘friendly’ store lost its way?

It once billed itself as the ‘friendly’ store ‘wherever you are’. But revelations in court suggest it’s been less than friendly to the owners operating the stores bearing its name. And its tactics have come in for searing criticism from our courts. Is Spar losing its way?

24 November 2022 - 05:00 Ann Crotty

There is a tiny note, number 41 to be precise, tucked in at the very end of Spar’s recently released 2022 annual financial statements. 

Tagged “contingent liability”, it oozes harmlessness — the sort of item included in the financial statements by some overzealous audit clerk keen to ensure all the boxes are ticked...

