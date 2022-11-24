The Sibanye CEO’s Stillwater deal was either genius or pot luck — or both. The company’s gamble on lithium is trickier to call
It’s the country’s largest polluter, and is doing more than most. But there are serious holes in its climate policy
Technology is helping to turn the war against wildlife poaching
It bills itself as the ‘friendly’, family store wherever you are. But revelations in court suggest it’s been less than friendly to the owners operating the stores bearing its name. And its tactics ...
NoViolet Bulawayo’s latest book, ‘Glory’, portrays Zimbabwe’s post-liberation tragedy in a satire inspired by George Orwell
There is a tiny note, number 41 to be precise, tucked in at the very end of Spar’s recently released 2022 annual financial statements.
Tagged “contingent liability”, it oozes harmlessness — the sort of item included in the financial statements by some overzealous audit clerk keen to ensure all the boxes are ticked...
Spar: Has the ‘friendly’ store lost its way?
It once billed itself as the ‘friendly’ store ‘wherever you are’. But revelations in court suggest it’s been less than friendly to the owners operating the stores bearing its name. And its tactics have come in for searing criticism from our courts. Is Spar losing its way?
