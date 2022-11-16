×

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Tiger Brands revises expected year-end earnings to higher range

Higher foreign currency balances and final trading numbers are among the reasons

16 November 2022 - 13:10 Michelle Gumede

Tiger Brands upgraded its full-year earnings guidance on Wednesday, sending its share price surging. The share was lifted by above-forecast final trading numbers, favourable foreign currency swings and contributions from associate income.

In a trading update on Wednesday, SA’s largest food company said headline earnings per share (HEPS), the primary measure of profit that excludes certain one-off items, was expected to be 48%-53% higher in the year to the end of September — significantly higher than the previous forecast of  35%-45%  increase in September...

