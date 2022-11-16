Relief among investors that missile did not come from Russia encourages some flows back into equities and commodities
Imagine the impact if we invest in our people rather than just funding their ongoing dependence
Retired chief justice asks the speaker for an extension and will file one day before parliament closes for 2022
Party lambastes ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba for his ‘perplexing politics’
Telecom regulator must decide whether to remain an enforcer of outdated legislation or to become an enabler for the industry and the economy as a whole to flourish
Double-cab bakkie is the first to be built after special economic zone for component suppliers was created
A number of recent reports conclude that there is an upward movement in construction activity that may have a ripple effect on the broader sector
Crewless mission marks a return to the moon for the first time in 50 years and could lead to a permanent lunar base
Forward was injured playing for Bayern Munich in the run-up to the tournament
SA has among the world’s cheapest parking fees, according to the Parkopedia Global Parking Index
Tiger Brands revises expected year-end earnings to higher range
Higher foreign currency balances and final trading numbers are among the reasons
Tiger Brands upgraded its full-year earnings guidance on Wednesday, sending its share price surging. The share was lifted by above-forecast final trading numbers, favourable foreign currency swings and contributions from associate income.
In a trading update on Wednesday, SA’s largest food company said headline earnings per share (HEPS), the primary measure of profit that excludes certain one-off items, was expected to be 48%-53% higher in the year to the end of September — significantly higher than the previous forecast of 35%-45% increase in September...
