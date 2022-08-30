Shoprite cracks nod to offer bank accounts, allowing salary payments

Business Day TV talks to Rob Towell from Sasfin Securities
Food retailer Shoprite has been given permission to turn its Money Market account into a fully fledged bank account. This will allow customers to receive money from any SA bank, enabling employers to pay salaries into the retail account.
Shoprite is targeting the R10,000-a-month, or lower-income segment of the market to attract more consumers to stores. The idea is for customers to draw or deposit cash and spend on other items. ..
