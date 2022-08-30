×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Shoprite cracks nod to offer bank accounts, allowing salary payments

BL Premium
30 August 2022 - 20:17 Katharine Child

Food retailer Shoprite has been given permission to turn its Money Market account into a fully fledged bank account. This will allow customers to receive money from any SA bank, enabling employers to pay salaries into the retail account.

Shoprite is targeting the R10,000-a-month, or lower-income segment of the market to attract more consumers to stores. The idea is for customers to draw or deposit cash and spend on other items. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.