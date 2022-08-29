Massmart loses almost a billion rand in its first half as it sells fewer goods

Crude prices are inching higher on hopes of a production reduction in response to the revival of Iran's nuclear deal, analyst says
Female representation at leadership level is more important than ever — targeted interventions needed to move the dial
Virologist Barry Schoub says the biggest challenge around Covid-19 is SA’s low vaccine uptake
A ‘wonderful day in Nkandla’ is part of ANC campaign to engage with former leaders to promote party unity
The world’s largest food grocer wants to buy the shares in the loss-making retailer it does not already own
Nedbank is concerned about the country being classified as high risk and facing a potential loss of investment
Business Day's legal notices run in the newspaper every Friday. You can also view the previous month of weekly notices here
Despite progress, the country remains focused on eliminating transmission of a virus that most of the world has now accepted as endemic
The man from Mahikeng runs a perfectly calculated race while Alexandra Morozova leads women home
US researchers executed the first placebo-controlled trial to look at psilocybin as treatment for the dependence
Massmart, which is subject to a potential buyout from majority owner Walmart, made a R903.5m headline loss in its six months to June, as consumers cut back on spending on big-ticket items such as televisions and treadmills.
Total sales from continuing operations rose to R38.1bn, an increase of 1.9%, but the half-year loss hit almost R1bn after a R1.6bn annual loss in 2021 and a R1bn loss in the full 2020 financial year. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Massmart loses almost a billion rand in its first half as it sells fewer goods
The retailer is, however, selling more dry foods as cash-strapped consumers focus on essentials rather than big-ticket general merchandise items
Massmart, which is subject to a potential buyout from majority owner Walmart, made a R903.5m headline loss in its six months to June, as consumers cut back on spending on big-ticket items such as televisions and treadmills.
Total sales from continuing operations rose to R38.1bn, an increase of 1.9%, but the half-year loss hit almost R1bn after a R1.6bn annual loss in 2021 and a R1bn loss in the full 2020 financial year. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.