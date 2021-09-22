Spar sees slowing building boom in SA
Its local hardware business saw 27.6% growth but the pace has slowed significantly since March
22 September 2021 - 20:21
Building sales have slowed in the past few months, says wholesaler Spar, suggesting that the home improvement boom that has boosted companies including Massmart-owned Builders and Pepkor’s Building Company is tapering off.
Spar, a wholesaler in Switzerland, Poland, Ireland and SA, released a 48-week trading update from October 1 to August 27. While its local hardware business saw 27.6% growth, the pace had slowed significantly since March...
