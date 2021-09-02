Woolworths: call to spin off R48bn food division
If Salmour Research had its way, there’d be two Woolies tickers on the JSE. But just how feasible is its idea?
02 September 2021 - 05:00
Should Woolworths spin out and list its wildly successful food business?
It’s an intriguing proposal, contained in a new report by analysts Rod Salmon and Chris Gilmour of Salmour Research, who also suggest Woolies ditch its entire Australian venture — not just its disastrous David Jones department store foray...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now