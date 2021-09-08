GUGU LOURIE: Shoprite bets on precision retailing to woo customers
08 September 2021 - 18:57
Technology is radically changing the global retail landscape, with rewards programmes at the centre of that transformation.
Here at home, Shoprite, through its rewards programme, is at the axis of this retail makeover. Furthermore, the Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the digital transformation of SA’s retail sector...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now