Property shares: dividend payers to buy
Hint: they are few and far between, thanks to a gut-wrenching rise in office vacancies and a sharp drop in mall rents
23 September 2021 - 05:00
Results for the June reporting period underscore yet again how the pandemic has left listed property’s reputation as a lucrative dividend payer in tatters.
Only three out of the 16-odd companies that released results in recent weeks declared a higher dividend this year than last: SA-focused mall owners Fairvest and Resilient Reit, as well as Central and Eastern European (CEE)-focused MAS Real Estate...
