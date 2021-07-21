Companies / Retail & Consumer Mr Price says just 20 stores remain closed Durban-based value retailer suffered damage to 111 outlets in last week’s violence, but its distribution centres weren't affected BL PREMIUM

Mr Price, the listed value clothing, sport and homeware business, says most of its stores have reopened as last week’s riots and looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng had “almost completely subsided”.

..