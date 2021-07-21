Companies / Retail & Consumer

Mr Price says just 20 stores remain closed

Durban-based value retailer suffered damage to 111 outlets in last week’s violence, but its distribution centres weren't affected

21 July 2021 - 19:38 ALISTAIR ANDERSON

Mr Price, the listed value clothing, sport and homeware business, says most of its stores have reopened as last week’s riots and looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng had “almost completely subsided”.

