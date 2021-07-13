Massmart and Clicks hit hard by looters
13 July 2021 - 20:28
Massmart, owner of Game and Makro, has had 30 of its stores and a mass distribution centre in KwaZulu-Natal destroyed as thousands of rioters wreaked havoc across the province.
The industrial-scale looting comes as US owner Walmart continues to provide financial support to the ailing company, including a rolling R4bn loan and a new interest-free loan it announced in June. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now