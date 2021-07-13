Companies / Retail & Consumer Massmart and Clicks hit hard by looters BL PREMIUM

Massmart, owner of Game and Makro, has had 30 of its stores and a mass distribution centre in KwaZulu-Natal destroyed as thousands of rioters wreaked havoc across the province.

The industrial-scale looting comes as US owner Walmart continues to provide financial support to the ailing company, including a rolling R4bn loan and a new interest-free loan it announced in June. ..